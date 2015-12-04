See Selma Blair as Kris Jenner in the American Crime Story Trailer

It’s been 20 years since jurors returned a controversial verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder case, and Ryan Murphy is ready to revisit the Trial of the Century.

The first chapter of the American Horror Story creator’s FX crime anthology American Crime Story with The People v. O.J. Simpson goes behind the scenes of the trial that ended with the NFL great being aquitted of two murders. The show debuts on Feb. 2, and on Wednesday, the network rolled out the first full trailer for ACS, whose cast includes Cuba Gooding Jr., John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, Courtney B. Vance, Connie Britton, and Selma Blair.

Click on the video to see a preview, which features Simpson lawyer Robert Shapiro (Travolta) asking, “Who the hell signs a suicide note with a happy face?” and Simpson (Gooding) declaring: “You want to make this a black thing? Well, I’m not black. I’m O.J..”

