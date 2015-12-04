See Selma Blair as Kris Jenner in the American Crime Story Trailer

Entertainment Weekly
Dec 04, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

It’s been 20 years since jurors returned a controversial verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder case, and Ryan Murphy is ready to revisit the Trial of the Century.

The first chapter of the American Horror Story creator’s FX crime anthology American Crime Story with The People v. O.J. Simpson goes behind the scenes of the trial that ended with the NFL great being aquitted of two murders. The show debuts on Feb. 2, and on Wednesday, the network rolled out the first full trailer for ACS, whose cast includes Cuba Gooding Jr., John TravoltaSarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, Courtney B. Vance, Connie Britton, and Selma Blair.

RELATED: America's Next Top Model: Where Are They Now?

Click on the video to see a preview, which features Simpson lawyer Robert Shapiro (Travolta) asking, “Who the hell signs a suicide note with a happy face?” and Simpson (Gooding) declaring: “You want to make this a black thing? Well, I’m not black. I’m O.J..”

RELATED: The Wiz Live! Ratings Drop a House on Peter Pan

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this visit ew.com.

Show Transcript

[SOUND] Yeah. What have you got? Got two victims in Brentwood. Brentwood? Nobody gets killed in Brentwood. [SOUND] [INAUDIBLE] All rise. You're gonna say this case is all about race. Yes, because it is. [SOUND] Do you think he did it? She was [INAUDIBLE] Terrified of him. I'm not a public personality. I don't know how to do this. He's my friend. I don't turn my back on people. You're turning your back on Nicole. Who the hell signs a suicide note with a happy face? I an't trying to be respectful, I'm trying to win. [UNKNOWN]. Make this a black thing. I'm not black. I'm OJ. [MUSIC] You're losing control. This is a fiasco. You're afraid there are gonna be more riots. This has gotta stop. I deserve to get hurt. Choose a side. The People Versus OJ Simpson. Premieres Tuesday, February 2nd on FX.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!