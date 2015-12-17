Amber Heard Had Trouble with Her "Claw Hand" While Learning Ballet for The Danish Girl

Amber Heard may look like the epitome of chicness and grace, she actually had to work very hard to play a professional ballerina in her upcoming film The Danish Girl. As she told James Corden on The Late Late Show Wednesday, the actress had no dance training whatsoever while growing up in Texas. "Shooting guns yes? But ballet, no," she said.

With only a few months to prepare for the ballet sequences in the film, she started training intensely. And she said she surprised herself by conquering the dance routines and facial expressions fairly quickly. "I'm selling the ballet. I think I'm doing really good at this point and kind of nailing it," she told Corden.

She was feeling so good that she decided to send videos of herself to friends for encouragement, but instead her friends fixated on something her teachers had not yet taught her. "Everyone shoots back, 'What's with the claw hands?' and I look and I realize that all the stress and fear of performing had funneled out through one thing I hadn't yet mastered." It was quite the juxtaposition she explained as she had beautiful 1920s stage makeup and flower crowns in her hair—and then the hand.

Corden pointed out that she could have said it was a character choice: "She's known for her claw hands." Watch Heard share the story in the above video.