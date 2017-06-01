Amber Fillerup Clark Reveals Her Post Baby Ab Workout 

Today’s post is about ABS. I have always loved staying fit — I loved a junior high weight lifting class I took and since then have been into fitness. I always knew that (supposedly) if you have stronger abs BEFORE you get pregnant then you will bounce back faster. With Atticus that was especially true for me. I had pretty fit abs and continued to do ab work outs until my bump was too big (my doc said this was fine). I bounced back pretty quickly with him even though I gained 50 lbs with his pregnancy. 

With my second pregnancy I wasn’t as in-shape beforehand — I had lost all the weight but didn’t have as much muscle. During my pregnancy I was so busy with Atticus that I didn’t have as much time to work out so I would often just do quick work outs or a soul cycle class here and there but really didn’t work out much and had little desire to. During that time I forgot what it was like to enjoy working out because I dreaded it. I gained around 50 lbs with my second pregnancy too – somehow weight just sticks to me. After three months with little Rosie I decided to try working out so I bought the BBG program. When it came time to do a sit up I laid flat and couldn’t for the life of me even do one single sit up. I had never felt so weak and discouraged knowing I had such a long ways to go because I knew how hard it is to build muscle. Especially since my body doesn’t build muscle very quickly. I also knew I had to have Diastasis Recti (when your ab muscles are separated after pregnancy) — because I could feel how far apart they were.

So, I kind of lost motivation to work out and decided I wanted to first lose the weight. For around 2 months I did a no carb, no sugar diet (the ketogenic diet) and I lost the remaining 25 or so pounds pretty quickly. Once the weight was gone, I stopped dieting and ate normally and decided to start working out but I wanted to get a trainer to help with my ab situation and the whole separation so I didn’t make it worse.  My trainer taught me a bunch of really great work outs and also got me to love working out again which was really nice. I still have a bit of separation that my doctor says will unfortunately probably be there for now on unless I choose to get it fixed (you can get the ab muscles sewn together when you are completely done having children but I have no idea what that entails! I just know she told me that, ha.) Anyways, I wanted to share some of my favorite ab work outs – I am NOT a personal trainer or fitness expert – I am a tall, lerpy, and uncoordinated human just trying to be fit lol so don’t judge my form because, trust me, I KNOW! And if you have diastisis recti you should consult a a doctor before working out and if possible talk to a trained professional to see what is best for your situation!! Some of these I didn’t start doing until AFTER my separation was getting a lot better so best to consult someone 

And for any mama’s out there who were in my same boat don’t feel discouraged! Changes do not happen overnight and I didn’t start seeing results for a solid 6 months. And like I said I seriously couldn’t do a 10 second plank or a sit up if I wanted to – so it took lots of baby steps at first! I kinda wish I had taken a before picture but you definitely don’t think to strip and take a photo after having a baby – especially when its winter and you’re pasty white like I was lol.

Currently I am doing the BBG work out program and I am on week 14. I don’t diet but I try to eat healthy when healthy options are available. I don’t worry too much if I have shaved ice like we did tonight. 

It’s good to treat yourself. 

xoxo

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Hi guys, in today's video I'm gonna be showing you some of my favorite ab workouts. And this are ab workouts that I've used after my babies to kind of help get things back in shape and I'm talking more about that on my blog so you can have there if you wanna read more about it So after I have Rosie I started working out with a personal trainer for bit just to get my lower abs and then back in shape, and she would have me start every single workout by doing fifty on each side of these I noticed a big difference and these really worked your lower abs. Once you gain more muscle in your lower abs you can add a block underneath your foot, and that will just make that a little more Challenging, or you can do it with both feet on the ground, but I'm not gonna lie, I usually feel a little bit awkward doing these at the gym, which is why I'm smiling and I kept laughing doing them, but anyways, so I usually just do one leg. After the hip raisers she would have me do 50 on each side of this straight leg bicycle crunch, and these are really hard. So that would really kill me in my abs would be totally done after these. So this is my abs Favorite ab work out, just because I feel the burn really quickly. So I love to use this one as my go-to. And your leg that goes up and down, is supposed to be straight. So excuse my bad form. This next one isn't necessarily for your lower abs But I thought I would throw it in here just because I love this one and I think obliques are really important. And I usually forget about working my obliques, so it's good to have a couple handy that you're in the habit of doing. This next one is the elevated side crunch and this is just a good one to have handy when you're wanting to work your obliques And I personally hate working all week so I really have to force myself to do these. And I also think these workouts are important because you want to work all the muscles in your stomach after having babies especially before your next pregnancy. This is another one of my go-tos and I also like to finish my workout by doing a hundred of these. And if you want you can hold a dumbbell or a weighted ball if you want to make it a little more. Challenging. This next one is for sure my favorite for lower abs because it hurts so bad. So what I do for this is I'll usually keep doing it until it burns really bad and then I'll add a 50 on top of that and they will seriously be on fire after but the good kind of fire. And then everybody knows the bicycle crunch, I feel [UNKNOWN] inches one of those classic ab workouts that everybody knows But I love to incorporate it just because it's a classic and it does the job. And lastly, I love to finish my work out with a good plank. I start out doing around 30 second planks and now I'm kind about 3 minutes, and I'm trying to get to 3 minutes 30 seconds so I just work my way out. And that's all I have for you guys today, those are some of my ab work outs that had helped me, Post baby, so I hope you guys enjoyed and thanks for watching.

