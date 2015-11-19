Everything to Know About Amazon’s Black Friday Deals

Time.com
Nov 19, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Amazon on Wednesday announced more details about its plans for the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays.

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals start on Nov. 20, with new discounts being added as often as every five minutes for eight days straight. The online retailer is releasing various bargains in waves, so shoppers will have to check back over the course of the week leading up to Thanksgiving Day to see what’s on sale.

The shopping site will also launch 10 “Deals of the Day” discounts that start at midnight on Black Friday.

Those using Amazon’s mobile app will get access to exclusive deals. These sales will also be released in daily waves between the hours of 6 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET starting on Thanksgiving and running through Dec. 9.

Here’s a look at some of the gadgets Amazon will be discounting at various times throughout its sales period starting on Nov. 20:

  • Kindle Paperwhite for $99 (regularly $119)
  • Fire Kids Edition for $85 (regularly $99)
  • $25 off Amazon Fire TV
  • $15 off Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • Samsung 32-inch 1080p LED TV for $178 (regularly $379)
  • Samsung 75-inch 1080p LED Smart TV for less than $2,000 (regularly $3,299)
  • TCL 55-inch Roku Smart LED TV for $348 (regularly between $719 – $849)
  • Jawbone UP3 for $99 (regularly $180)
  • $50 off Xbox One consoles
  • $50 off PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle

The announcement comes after Walmart revealed earlier this month that it would offer new discounts every day for the rest of the holiday shopping season.

This article originally appeared on Time. For more stories like this, visit time.com.

Show Transcript

Amazon will unveil its black Friday deal a week early on Friday, November 20th. Oh, and you can start buying stuff then too. But it's already offering some steep savings in the mean time. LIke and Android tablet that usually goes for $170 listed at $42. Or just enticing us with a few bucks off on bake ware. The retail giant says on its deals page it didn't want to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving. Promising even more deals all day every day. But, here's how Amazon is hooking you into those Black Friday deals roll out. Some are of the day deals meaning you have 24 hours to buy the item until the deal expires. So it's going to give us eight days of savings, but as TechCrunch pointed out those coveted deals will still happen at midnight on Thanksgiving. Amazon will offer 10 daily deals on Turkey Day and then up to another 10 throughout Black Friday. And of course, its Prime members will get a head start. USA Today points out other retailers are looking to extend their bank accounts, or Black Friday deals past the single day in November. Target, Kohls, and other retailers have also started the sales early. Although for Amazon even if the whole scheme doesn't work in the company's favor it made it's own holiday in July called Prime Day that broke it's previous black Friday sales

