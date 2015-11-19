Everything to Know About Amazon’s Black Friday Deals

Amazon on Wednesday announced more details about its plans for the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays.

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals start on Nov. 20, with new discounts being added as often as every five minutes for eight days straight. The online retailer is releasing various bargains in waves, so shoppers will have to check back over the course of the week leading up to Thanksgiving Day to see what’s on sale.

The shopping site will also launch 10 “Deals of the Day” discounts that start at midnight on Black Friday.

Those using Amazon’s mobile app will get access to exclusive deals. These sales will also be released in daily waves between the hours of 6 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET starting on Thanksgiving and running through Dec. 9.

Here’s a look at some of the gadgets Amazon will be discounting at various times throughout its sales period starting on Nov. 20:

Kindle Paperwhite for $99 (regularly $119)

Fire Kids Edition for $85 (regularly $99)

$25 off Amazon Fire TV

$15 off Amazon Fire TV Stick

Samsung 32-inch 1080p LED TV for $178 (regularly $379)

Samsung 75-inch 1080p LED Smart TV for less than $2,000 (regularly $3,299)

TCL 55-inch Roku Smart LED TV for $348 (regularly between $719 – $849)

Jawbone UP3 for $99 (regularly $180)

$50 off Xbox One consoles

$50 off PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle

The announcement comes after Walmart revealed earlier this month that it would offer new discounts every day for the rest of the holiday shopping season.

