This Amazing Robot Is Exactly What Star Wars Fans Have Been Waiting for

Today Star Wars fans are celebrating #ForceFriday, and while there's a host of fun memorabilia to add to your collection, one new toy easily stood out from the crowd. It's an app-controlled miniature robot created by the Sphero company that'll likely be among the hottest gifts around the holidays this year. Not only can you control the droid via voice commands, but the advanced technology enables the robot's personality to change as you continue to play with it. Inspired by the spherical robot BB-8 from the Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (watch the movie trailer here), the gadget costs $150 and is available now at Apple retail stores, Best Buy, and on sphero.com. The new Star Wars film hits theaters Dec. 18; until then enjoy watching the toy version in action in the above video.

Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens here:

