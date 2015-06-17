Amanda Seyfried Has Zero Interest in Playing a Superhero

Don’t expect to see Amanda Seyfried leaping tall buildings anytime soon. “For tentpole [summer films], this is far as I’ll go,” the actress told Seth Meyers on Tuesday about starring in Ted 2. “Usually they’re like action films, Marvel films … they’re highly enjoyable, I love being an audience member. I just don’t want to put on the suit.”

“You do not like stunts, is this correct?” the Late Night host asked.

“Nope, not into that. Not where I see my career going,” she answered. Yet she still managed to get tricked into flying in the upcoming film, Pan. “It’s a wonderful movie .. but when I signed on there was no wire work or green screen stuff happening to my character. I am not playing a fairy, so why would I be flying around?” But it happened anyway: “Two months ago, I had to go back to London and I was flying and I was like, ‘Please, I didn’t sign up for it!’”

“That’s good that you weren’t a fairy,” Meyers noted. “Because then kids would say, ‘Why is that fairy so sad all the time? Why does that fairy keep throwing up in the background?’” Watch the video above to find out how Seyfried landed her role in Ted 2.

