Amanda Peet: Game of Thrones Is Causing Serious Marriage Problems

Togetherness star Amanda Peet has to deal with a lot of secrecy in her marriage largely due to her husband David Benioff's role as a creator and showrunner of HBO's Game of Thrones. The actress told Conan O'Brien on his show Tuesday that the series has created unexpected relationship problems, especially with the recent storyline for Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington).

"I started seeing on the Internet, at the end of last season, these little things about Jon Snow," Peet said. "I started hearing 'Is something gonna happen to Jon Snow?' and I had had many conversations with David where I basically said, 'If you do that I am literally not going to be here the next day. I will pack my bags and leave because I love Jon Snow and I'm also with him and you made me be with him and now you can't take him away because it's just cheap and dumb!'"

RELATED: Amada Peet Initially Thought Game of Thrones Was a Bad Idea

Benioff reassured her that the character was fine—even when Peet saw that Harington had cut his hair in real life (signifying the actor didn't need his long hair to portray Jon Snow anymore). Peet made her husband send her a picture of Benioff and Harington with his Game of Thrones hair and he complied—but apparently it was all a ruse. "Two weeks later he was dead. He faked me out!" said Peet. "That's what I'm dealing with in my marriage!"

RELATED: Watch Amanda Peet Show Off Her Sweet "Old Mom" Dance Moves

So how did Peet and co-creator D.B. Weiss's wife, Andrea Troyer, retaliate against their partners? "We basically staged an intervention with them. We said, 'You better find a way to bring him back. I don't care what it takes, I don't care how you do it, you just gotta do it." Or else, the ladies threatened, the two husbands should plan to just have a romantic relationship with each other.

Watch Peet talk about her Game of Thrones ultimatum for her husband in the video above.