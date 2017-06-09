Amanda Bynes Is Back, and Ready to Address Those Drake Tweets

Get ready: Amanda Bynes is back!

In a new interview—her first in FOUR YEARS—with Hollyscoop's Diana Madison, the actress got real and discussed everything from her drug-fueled Twitter rants to plans to return to the spotlight.

Looking balanced and healthy, the former child star, 31, shared that her life is back on track (she's three years sober) and noted that she’s enrolled in fashion school and learning a lot. “I love it,” she said. “I learned how to sew, I make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future.” Outside of her sartorial aspirations, Bynes stays busy with a few key hobbies. “I hike, I take spinning classes, and I feed the homeless,” she shared.

The She’s the Man star also answered the question we’ve been desperately waiting to hear her address. Will she act again? “I do miss acting,” Bynes said, “and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again. I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it, in the future.” Hold up, are we talking an Amanda Show reboot?

After her bombshell reveal, Bynes went on to open up about her troubled past. First off, her notorious Twitter plea for Drake to “murder” her vagina. “I wasn’t being insincere,” Bynes deadpanned, “I was like saying, ‘murder my vagina.’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘let’s do it, man!’ but I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

When asked what exactly it’s like to have your vagina “murdered,” Bynes was just as confused as the rest of us. “I don’t know,” she said, “It just means like ‘f— me, Drake,’” she joked.

RELATED: Relive the 10 Most Fabulous Movie Makeover Scenes Ever

For more from the newly recovered Bynes, watch the full interview above.