Alyssa Milano's Beauty Update

The star gets made over in the latest hair and makeup styles.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Alyssa Milano at a photo session for InStyle magazine and it's for the beauty section in the March issue. Alyssa spent the day updating the look of past beauty icons. This is the modern Farrah look. And I like it a lot, I think it's a lot softer than the original Farrah look and a lot more feminine. There's not a lot of teasing. I think you can, you know, dress it up with great jewels and a fabulous dress and wear it on a red carpet. Or you can wear it with jeans and a t-shirt out to lunch. This is the red lipstick matte look, which I'm very fond of. I would wear it as long as I know that I'm gonna have some place to touch it up throughout the night. Because red lipstick sort of wears in the middle. It's important to do very little eyes and almost no blush, because the focus should be on your lips. It's another sort of modern take on an iconic look. Very Cher. In the 70s, but with modern twist. I think it's sexy but it could also be very sort of young and, and youthful. So it's sexy without it being too overdone or glamorous. This is the sort of updated modern Sophia Loren look. So there's a little bit of a cat eye. Which I think is a look that will never go out of style, because it actually. Something that accentuates bringing your eyes upward. I have a very hard time doing the precision cat eye look on top of my eye, by myself, but what I love about this is, it's a lot more doable to do it yourself. I don't have a beauty signature look. I think that as women we like to sort of you know, accentuate how we're feeling that day. If you're feeling glamorous, you wanna look glamorous. Sometimes I just wanna be at home in my sweats. [MUSIC]

