Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey Is Charming Us Again In Latest Lincoln Commercials

He's back! Matthew McConaughey stole the spotlight back when his first much-talked-about “Live in Your Moment” ads for the first-ever Lincoln MKC, causing a flurry of commotion (is that really Matthew behind the wheel of that Lincoln? Why does he look so incredibly sexy driving a car?) followed by buzz around the campaign from comedians including Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jim Carrey--who memorably spoofed the star's commercial during an episode of Saturday Night Live.

And now, the hunky star is back for more to ring in the new year.

Two new Lincoln MKZ and Lincoln MKZ Hybrid TV and online ads featuring the star will begin airing during New Year’s Day college football bowl games.

In the dramatic narrative titled “Diner,” (above) McConaughey and sits in a small neighborhood restaurant in Silver Lake before sliding into the sleek vehicle where he test out the super sexy retractable panoramic roof. “If I can be authentic, and the spots are authentic, then we are sending the same message,” McConaughey said. “And I think we’re doing that in this series of Lincoln ads.”

We can't wait to see the full ads when they hit on New Year's Day (and we can't wait to see what Jim Carrey might have in store to react to them).

