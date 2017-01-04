Let Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Help You with Your Airport Style

How do you look chic at the airport? It's a search that has launched a thousand Pinterest boards, but it can still feel impossible to pull off. To help, we consulted the chicest lady at the airport: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The 29-year-old style icon sat down on a luggage conveyor belt to teach us a thing or two about the art of airport dressing. Here, Huntington-Whiteley talks her seriously enviable airport style, the 17-piece capsule collection she designed for the cool-girl clothing company Paige, and her absolute must-have in-flight accessory. Stylish travelers, take note!