Allison Williams Sings in the Latest Promo for Peter Pan Live!

Allison Williams is never going to grow up! In the newest promo for NBC's live Peter Pan musical the actress soars to new heights as she takes on the role of Pan—we see her lift off in Wendy, John, and Michael's bedroom, and hear her proclaim "I'll never grow up" while singing and dancing with the Lost Boys. The latest video clip (above) also reveals Neverland in all its glory, as we watch Christopher Walken as Captain Hook steer his ship full of singing and dancing pirates.

RELATED: See Allison Williams Fly in the First Promo for Peter Pan Live!

With the revelation that Minnie Driver was joining the musical's cast and this adventure-filled promo, we can't wait for the show to premiere. Catch the telecast of Peter Pan Live! Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to check out all the action!

PHOTOS: Allison Williams's Best Looks Ever