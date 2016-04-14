All Eyes Are on Gigi Hadid as She Races the Sporty New BMW M2

For a distinct set of models, there comes a point in where their reach extends far beyond that of the fashion industry. And Gigi Hadid seems to have officially hit that milestone.

On Thursday morning the young talent (no really, she’s only 20) took to Instagram to offer a first-look at her latest gig: a high-octane commercial for BMW's new M2 coupe. In Hadid’s short clip, she lends her fierce, feline aesthetic to the cameras and rocks a bright red, low-cut dress with Stuart Weitzman red Myex strappy sandals as she steps into BMS’s new M2 vehicle. “This is the first-ever BMW M2, but you’re looking at me right now, aren’t you? Good,” she seductively says.

Can you keep your eyes on me in the new @BMW #M2? Let's find out ;) 🏁 → link in bio. #EyesOnGigi #ad A video posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 14, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

And while that clip alone is enough to make us want to head to our nearest car dealership, it’s the extended version above that’s worthy of all the buzz. Once more rocking the same fiery getup, Hadid, this time, walks through a desert-like backdrop and embarks on a race with five cars of the same color as a narrator asks you to remember which one she’s in. Viewers are asked to take a guess on the BMW M2 site.

She also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots of the making of the campaign, where her younger brother Anwar, 16, and her go-to stylist, Monica Rose, joined her.

Couldn't do it all without the team! Thanks for always laughing with AND at me 🤓 Throwback to an epic day shooting the new @bmw campaign A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

@BMW #M2 #EYESONGIGI A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 14, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Talk about being able to do it all!