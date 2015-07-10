All the Details on James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender's X-Men Bromance

In the last two X-Men films, the chemistry between James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, who play young versions of mutants Professor X and Magneto, is nothing short of, well, magnetic.

“You guys have described your story as kind of a love story between you two,” Conan O’Brien observed during his show on Friday. “You think there’s a love story element to it, and the fans see it as well.”

McAvoy agreed. “It's hard to hide,” he said, rocking a shaved head for the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse. “It’s like that thing in a love story where you don’t always like the person you’re in love with, but you still love them," he said.

"Charles and Erik always hated the way they approach things," McAvoy explained. "[Charles is] like, ‘Oh, he’s always wanting to kill the humans, he’s always going on about the same old s—. And yeah, I love the guy. I can’t kill him, I don’t want to mind control him.’”

The epic bromance between the former besties–now enemies has even spawned some fan-created nicknames. “Do you like FassAvoy? Do you like McBender?” O’Brien asked. “There’s also McFassy.” Click the video above to find out their favorite and watch a mash-up of their most tender scenes set to (what else?) Coldplay.

