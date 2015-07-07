Alison Brie Proves She Can "Shoop" Like a Pro in New Lip Sync Battle Promo

Alison Brie has got some hot moves! Lip Sync Battle returns this week after a month-long hiatus, and judging from the star's amazing rendition of Salt-N-Pepa's hit song "Shoop," the musical smackdowns will be more incredible than ever.

In the clip, Brie belts out the tun as she gets her groove on, while co-hosts Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J jam along and competitor Will Arnett looks on in amazement. Dressed in a LBD and towering heels, the actress doesn't miss a beat—or a rhyme—in her performance.

Watch the preview above, and to see who takes home the belt, catch Lip Sync Battle this Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on Spike TV.

