Alicia Vikander's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks of 2016

InStyle Staff
Oct 18, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

In just a year, breakout star, editor-favorite, and fashion darling Alicia Vikander has landed on best-dressed lists around the globe with her effortlessly graceful style and poise. It's hard, now, to think of a red carpet or the front row of Louis Vuitton without the fresh-faced star. 

In terms of brand-celebrity relationships, there are few that are as tight as Vikander and Vuitton (she is, after all, muse to the brand's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière). But even though she almost always exclusively wears LV, her looks are far from predictable, which is why she finds herself at number seven on our top 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her best five looks from 2016 in the video above, and find out who else made the cut

[MUSIC] In terms of brand celebrity relationships, there are few that are as tight as Alicia Vikander and Louis Vuitton. But even Even though she almost exclusively wears the label, her looks are far from predictable. Here, we take a peak at her top five. At the Oscars, Vikander's custom Louis Vuitton gown had everyone drawing comparison to Beauty from Belle and the Beast. Thanks to the refreshing shot of yellow, the billowing hemline And silver geometric embellishments. This dress stood out from the crowd. For the London premier of Bourne, the candor turned to Louis Vuitton to outfit here in a silver sequin gown that was both futuristic and sweet. The candor wore a graphic Louis Vuitton column to the SAGs Featuring all over sequins and mixed metals like copper, gun metal, silver and gold. This one was a favorite among many editors. She wore a white [UNKNOWN] style Loui Vinton gown to the globes and it's a look that was just plain pretty. It's sheik and refreshingly simple. Every now and then Alysia will sneak in a different designer. At the Palm Springs Film Festival, she wore pale pink ruffled polka separates by Erdem.

