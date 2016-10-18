Alicia Vikander's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks of 2016

In just a year, breakout star, editor-favorite, and fashion darling Alicia Vikander has landed on best-dressed lists around the globe with her effortlessly graceful style and poise. It's hard, now, to think of a red carpet or the front row of Louis Vuitton without the fresh-faced star.

In terms of brand-celebrity relationships, there are few that are as tight as Vikander and Vuitton (she is, after all, muse to the brand's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière). But even though she almost always exclusively wears LV, her looks are far from predictable, which is why she finds herself at number seven on our top 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her best five looks from 2016 in the video above, and find out who else made the cut.