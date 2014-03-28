Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, and More Designers Dish on Their Style Inspirations

Ever want to know what style means to some of your favorite designers? Thanks to the Savannah College of Art and Design's annual celebration of style and design, SCADstyle 2014, you can find out. Select guests for this years SCADstyle—including world-renowned designers Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, and Eddie Borgo—have all shared their musings on style in the first-ever #IamSCADstyle video series. Each of the designers discusses their inspirations, latest collections, and goals as trend-setters in the short films, giving us as inside look into their fashionable worlds.

The event will take place April 14-17 at SCAD university locations in Georgia and Hong Kong, and includes lectures, panels, and workshops with fashion industry professionals. Watch Alexander Wang's video above, and check out those from Gurung, Borgo, and more on scad.edu now.

