Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, and More Designers Dish on Their Style Inspirations

Kelsey Glein
Mar 28, 2014 @ 12:16 pm

Ever want to know what style means to some of your favorite designers? Thanks to the Savannah College of Art and Design's annual celebration of style and design, SCADstyle 2014, you can find out. Select guests for this years SCADstyle—including world-renowned designers Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, and Eddie Borgo—have all shared their musings on style in the first-ever #IamSCADstyle video series. Each of the designers discusses their inspirations, latest collections, and goals as trend-setters in the short films, giving us as inside look into their fashionable worlds.

The event will take place April 14-17 at SCAD university locations in Georgia and Hong Kong, and includes lectures, panels, and workshops with fashion industry professionals. Watch Alexander Wang's video above, and check out those from Gurung, Borgo, and more on scad.edu now.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] For fall we'd started thinking about this idea of survival. They're kind of the urban landscape of survival, and our girl, and kind of what her essentials are. Looking at pockets, and utility, and function, and contrasting it with something much more sartorial. Then we started looking at dandies, and kind of, like, men's wear, and. And kind of, fusing the two worlds together. I love doing accessories, you know, we had like, little lighter cases on the shoes, and little retractable key rings. You know, it actually stemmed from one of my friends telling me that, you know, she goes out at night and she loses all of the things in her purse by the time she gets home so it's like. You know, how can she keep track of her [UNKNOWN] or cell phone? My personal style, very simple. [LAUGH] I tend to buy the same thing over and over again, too, it ends up always being kind of the same category of [UNKNOWN]. I am Alexander Wing and I am a designer [MUSIC]

