Alexander Skarsgård Goes Wild in The Legend of Tarzan Trailer

Alexander Skarsgård is going back to the Congo.

The new trailer for David Yates’s The Legend of Tarzan traces the origins of the fabled man of the jungle, beginning with his parents’ death as an infant. He’s soon adopted and raised by apes, but Yates’s take diverges from the traditional tale by picking up years after Tarzan has already left the jungles of Africa. Now married to Jane (Margot Robbie) and known as John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke. He’s invited back to the Congo as a parliamentary trade emissary, only to get swept up in a deadly conspiracy engineered by Belgian captain Leon Rom (Christoph Waltz). Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, John Hurt, and Jim Broadbent also star.

Yates directed the last four films in the Harry Potter series, and before he started working on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, he helmed this take on Edgar Rice Burroughs’s classic stories. Burroughs’s Tarzan has been adapted for the screen dozens of times, from the Johnny Weissmuller series in the 1930s and ‘40s to the Disney animated film in 1999.

The Legend of Tarzan will hit theaters on July 1.

