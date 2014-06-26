Alexa Chung Shows How to Recreate Her Signature ’60s Makeup Look

Obsessed with Alexa Chung’s signature makeup look? You’re not alone! With the star’s dewy skin and trademark cat eyes in such high demand, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge decided to recreate the look on the It girl herself. See how it all went down in the beauty tutorial above.

“I love to rip off Jane Birkin and Françoise Hardy,” Chung says on her ’60s-inspired beauty look. “Sixties makeup is just so flattering. It’s kind of undone, but it’s also really feminine.”

The most crucial part of the style icon's beauty routine would have to be her perfectly winged liner. And as the spokesperson and creative partner for British brand Eyeko, it's not surprising to see she has the eye-opening method down to a science. At around 7:00, Eldridge takes a break and Chung puts her skills to the test.

Watch the video to see her foolproof technique.

