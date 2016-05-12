Alec Baldwin Gushes About Wife Hilaria and His "25 Children" on Ellen

It’s been 10 years since Alec Baldwin last appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and a lot has changed in the actor’s life. “I got married and my wife and I have 25 children,” he joked.

In actuality, Baldwin married his wife Hilaria in 2012, and their third baby is on the way: a boy, due in September. The couple has welcomed two kids together, 2-year-old Carmen and 10-month-old Rafael, and the Golden Globe winner couldn’t stop gushing about his beautiful bride.

“My wife is the greatest person I’ve ever known,” he told DeGeneres. “She’s just a living doll, a great person, and a great mom.”

In fact, his family could impact his career choices in the future. When the talk show host asked him about the possibility that he could take Michael Strahan’s place as Kelly Ripa’s co-host, the actor stayed coy, but did reveal that he likes the idea of a set close to home. “I have always wanted to do a show where I could stay home. When you make movies, you might as well take a dart and throw it at a map,” he said. “Being able to stay home with my children is what I prefer.”

It sounds like we might see the former 30 Rock star back on TV in the near future. Watch the full interview above to learn why Baldwin is so excited for Finding Dory (in theaters June 17), plus how he really feels about the upcoming election.