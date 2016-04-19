Introducing Apprécier, a Fashion Site That Celebrates Style at Any Age

InStyle Staff
Apr 19, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

If you love Cindy Weber-Cleary's weekly "Age-Wise Style" stories (a column where she pens first-person essays about all things fashion, from her love of crisp shirting to why a trench coat is a spring must-have), then you're going to really love this—Apprécier, a newly launched online fashion destination that not only celebrates style regardless of your age, but brings you a highly curated selection of clothing and accessories.

"Style is so important, and it's not about what's on the runway or what the trends are, it's about empowering yourself and expressing who you are," Weber-Cleary says. "Apprécier is a site for women like me who are busy, who have a lot of places to go, and reasons to get dressed, and who want to have a curated presentation of clothing that's exciting and fun and makes sense."

Born out of the lack of content dedicated to women above a certain age, Apprécier (a French verb for "to appreciate, to enjoy, and to grow in value over time") intends to cut through the fashion noise and deliver relatable content that makes sense. One thing Weber-Cleary is adamant about: refusing to accept antiquated, simplistic age-by-decade concepts, like "dressing for your 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and so on."

"It's important that we celebrate a generation of women that is very diverse, and show you different ways to be stylish instead of lumping women into this one idea that as you get older you're a conservative dresser," Weber-Cleary explains.

Watch the Apprécier video introduction above, starring Weber-Cleary, blogger Dana Roc, designers Norma Kamali and Daryl Kerrigan, and head on over to apprecier.com for pro advice, shopping picks, and compelling profiles.

[MUSIC] Apprecier is a site for women like me who are busy, who have lots of places to go and reasons to get dressed. And who want to have a curated presentation of clothing that is exciting and fun and makes sense. Style is so important and it's not about what's on the runway. Way or what the trends are. It's really about empowering yourself and expressing who you are. I think style is, as we've heard, is a sign of confidence and it's also a lot of fun. I think your clothes should be like your friends, that they're always reliable and Loyal. They're always gonna look good. They're never gonna let you down. There's so much noise around fashion now. It's so distracting. We're bombarded with emails, and flash sales, and all kinds of promotions. We want Apprecier to be a calm place. This is where you can come and we cut through the noise, and show you a curated selection of beautiful clothes and accessories. I hate those stories about dressing by decade. This is what you should wear in your 30s, this is what you should wear in your 40s, this is, like, do you wake up one day and say, okay. Now I'm 55 I'm gonna wear this. Silly, it's important for the fashion community to realise what a big opportunity they have in serving the customer. We have money to spend, we have big careers,we have places to go, and yet nobody's talking to us. That's right, no one is talking to [UNKNOWN]. And that's what I noticed when I started writing Column for In Style Online, called HY Style. Mm hm. I didn't expect to get much of a reaction because the audience online skews younger, and to my surprise, these women were so excited to be spoken to. In a relatable way. That's what gave me the idea of launching [UNKNOWN]. It's important we celebrate a generation of women that's very diverse, and show the different ways that you can be stylish Instead of lumping women into this idea that as you get older you're a conservative dresser. Style's a way that we communicate with each other. It's the first communication, I think, that we deliver and receive about other people. It used to be also that the designers created the clothes. The women kind of followed. Followed suit, whatever was happening. But actually, it has changed really, now the women are calling the shots, aren't they? Mm-hm. And, we should celebrate each other at this time. Yeah. Yeah. Definitely. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

