Introducing Apprécier, a Fashion Site That Celebrates Style at Any Age

If you love Cindy Weber-Cleary's weekly "Age-Wise Style" stories (a column where she pens first-person essays about all things fashion, from her love of crisp shirting to why a trench coat is a spring must-have), then you're going to really love this—Apprécier, a newly launched online fashion destination that not only celebrates style regardless of your age, but brings you a highly curated selection of clothing and accessories.

"Style is so important, and it's not about what's on the runway or what the trends are, it's about empowering yourself and expressing who you are," Weber-Cleary says. "Apprécier is a site for women like me who are busy, who have a lot of places to go, and reasons to get dressed, and who want to have a curated presentation of clothing that's exciting and fun and makes sense."

Born out of the lack of content dedicated to women above a certain age, Apprécier (a French verb for "to appreciate, to enjoy, and to grow in value over time") intends to cut through the fashion noise and deliver relatable content that makes sense. One thing Weber-Cleary is adamant about: refusing to accept antiquated, simplistic age-by-decade concepts, like "dressing for your 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and so on."

"It's important that we celebrate a generation of women that is very diverse, and show you different ways to be stylish instead of lumping women into this one idea that as you get older you're a conservative dresser," Weber-Cleary explains.

Watch the Apprécier video introduction above, starring Weber-Cleary, blogger Dana Roc, designers Norma Kamali and Daryl Kerrigan, and head on over to apprecier.com for pro advice, shopping picks, and compelling profiles.