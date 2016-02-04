Watch Adriana Lima Bask in the Sun for Vogue Eyewear's Retro-Inspired Campaign

How does she do it? As if raising two daughters, posing for Marc Jacobs, and maintaining a toned bod as a Victoria’s Secret Angel weren’t enough to keep her busy, Adriana Lima is putting the "super" in supermodel as the face of Vogue Eyewear’s spring summer 2016 campaign. Proving that being a four-eyes is de rigueur, the 34-year-old Brazilian has lent her tropical-loving, bombshell look for a sun-kissed portfolio of images (below) that showcase the brand’s optical and sunglass selection.

Photographed by Ellen von Unwerth in Los Angeles, Lima effortlessly slips into a selection of ’50s-inspired modern dresses and denim staples that pair well with the six pieces in the collection. “Working on the Vogue Eyewear SS16 campaign with Ellen von Unwerth around the beaches of Venice and Santa Monica was such a treat,” Lima said in a statement. “It was the perfect setting for a collection that shows the true quality of this fashionable and youthful brand. I am looking forward to seeing the final campaign and everyone enjoying the beautiful eyewear as much as I did!”

And while the brand has also tapped Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Chinese beauty Liu Shishi to highlight all that Dubai and Paris have to offer, respectively, it’s Lima’s Southern California transformation that we’re obsessed with.

Watch the groovy campaign video above—and see all of the stunner’s shots below.

Courtesy

