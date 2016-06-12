Adriana Lima Beauty Moments You'll Never Forget 

Facts about Adriana Lima: The supermodel can wear the hell out of a fantasy bra, leaves us totally inspired to hit the gym with her awesome boxing workouts, and serves up amazing makeup and hair inspo on the reg — on and off the red carpet.

And while the legendary Victoria's Secret Angel and mother of two kicked off her 35th bday with a tiered cake topped with a gold crown (obvi) and sexy eyeliner (another obvi), we're keeping the celebration going with a look back at some of her most memorable beauty looks.

Did her glam waves she wears so well make the list? Of course they did (she is an Angel, after all), but you'll also find a ballerina bun appearance, along with some stunning eye makeup looks. Girl always gets that right.

We also had to address her love for bold lipstick — just wait for that red lippy pic — and her glowy skin. We need that highlighter in bulk, please!

Adriana also seems pretty darn psyched about her birthday, too. The star took to Instagram to say thank you for all the birthday wishes (when you have over 7 million IG followers, we assume you get quite a few HBD comments). "35 IS AN AWSOME NUMBER! I FEEL GREAT! Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Love you all. Queen A," she captioned a selfie.

