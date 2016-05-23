Watch Adele's Mesmerizing "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)" Music Video from the BBMAs

Adele may be in the midst of traveling the world for a sold-out concert tour but she still created a special moment at Sunday's 2016 Billboard Music Awards. The artist won the Top Billboard 200 Album award for 25 and debuted a brand-new music video for "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)," a track off the hit album.

In a pre-recorded video message, the Adele expressed her gratitude for the honor and explained the album's personal importance. "This record was quite a mission to make. I had to kind of overcome some boundaries ... my own emotional boundaries. So thank you very, very much," she said. "Have a great night—have a drink on me after at the party, all right?" she added.

The music video opens with Adele in a floral print Dolce & Gabbana dress simply standing in front of a black background. As poignant tune plays, overlays of different shots of the star fade in and out. And her lyrics tell a story of a past partner who has moved on. "Send my love to your new lover. Treat her better," she sings. "We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts. We both know we ain't kids no more."

Watch the full video for "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)" above.