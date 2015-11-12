Adam Levine Thinks He Could Take Blake Shelton in a Fight

Although they're often seen squabbling on The Voice, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are actually BFFs. When he stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, Levine explained that they often fool people into thinking they're really fighting.

"Blake's still an idiot. It's so fun to say mean things about him," he said about his fellow Voice coach (the pair are the only ones who've been on the show for all nine seasons). "It's a blast. We mess around with each other so much."

However, if they did ever get into an actual fight, who would come out on top? Levine thinks he would win, even though Shelton is a bigger guy. "I feel like he's slow. I think I could probably take him," he said. "I have a little speed. I'd have a couple punches before it got ugly."

The Maroon 5 frontman also addressed the drastic haircut he sported earlier this season on The Voice. "You shaved the ol' dome," Meyers said.

"People have opinions about these things and I can't believe they do because it seems so stupid to have such a strong reaction to it," he said. "Blake really hates it. It's just hair. It'll grow back."

We think you look good with any hairstyle, Adam! Watch Levine talk Shelton, his haircut, and Rihanna in the video at top.