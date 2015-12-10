Adam Driver Had to Transport His Star Wars Script Under Lock and Key

For Adam Driver, being in a movie that is part of one of the most famous film franchises of all time was quite a change of pace. On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens told the host he is usually begging people to go see his films. "Usually I do things where I'm like 'Please go see it.' I like pay people to go see it. Now, they're like, 'We're gonna see it,' and that for me is already scary."

Meyers asked him if it was difficult to be part of such a top secret film. Driver, who plays villainous Kylo Ren, explained that he had to carry around the script in a locked zipper bag and was too afraid to take it out on planes. However, intially there wasn't even a script. "He [director J.J. Abrams] just kind of outlined what they were thinking was going to happen. You kind of had to make a judgement call on him but because he was so... you know, who he is, it seemed like a no brainer."

As for when it hit him that he was going to be in a Star Wars film, it took him a while as he was so busy shooting both the fourth season of Girls and The Force Awakens at the same time. "You try to suppress that as much as possible because you're trying to make it real even though it's a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." But it really did hit him when he went in for his first costume fitting. "I didn't really relax til we were done shooting," he told Meyers. Driver said they didn't really wrap up the film until just last week!

Watch Driver talk more about Star Wars in the image above. Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters on Dec. 18.