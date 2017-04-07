Amy Schumer Is In Love ... with Her NuvaRing!

Leave it to Amy Schumer to turn a Q+A into a stand-up comedy session. InStyle’s May cover girl answered our burning fashion and beauty questions like only Amy Schumer can.

So what accessory gives the actress instant confidence? Well, it’s something she’s already wearing. “The NuvaRing. It’s day-to-night, ready-to-wear,” she jokes in the video at top.

After cracking some one-liners, Schumer got serious, saying that she actually feels sexiest right before bed. “I have this one shirt that I like. It’s from H&M, and it’s big and oversized and striped. I wear it to bed, but I feel really sexy in it,” she told us.

