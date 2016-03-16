This Heartfelt Samsung Trailer Spotlighting Rio Olympic Hopefuls Will Make You Cry

Although the 2016 Summer Olympic Games are still five months away, tech companies and consumers alike are looking ahead to the competition during Austin's South by Southwest Interactive Festival. Samsung, an official Olympic partner, announced a collaboration with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, and we snuck a peek at the trailer (above). Titled A Fighting Chance, the documentary short follows the stories of Olympic hopefuls around the world hoping to overcome odds and compete at the Rio de Janeiro games.

Samsung followed four athletes to remote countries of Lesotho, Vanuatu, and the Dominican Republic to document their stories. The athletes include marathon runner Tsepo Mathibelle, beach volleyball players Miller Pata and Linline Matauatu, and boxer Yenebier Guillen Benitez. Watch the trailer above, and get to know their names—they may just be the talk of summer 2016.

For more Olympic content as the Rio games approach, check out Samsung's official YouTube channel.