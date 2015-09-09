Watch Misty Copeland's Inspiring Journey in the A Ballerina's Tale Trailer

Get ready to be absolutely inspired. The first trailer for A Ballerina's Tale, the film focusing on Misty Copeland's triumphant but challenging journey to becoming the American Ballet Theater's first African-American principal dancer, has been released, and it looks absolutely wonderful.

"I'm a black dancer. That's who I am. It's so much a part of my story," Copeland says in a voiceover to open the trailer. The film gives a glimpse of her journey to where she is today, from a rather late start in ballet at age 13 in Kansas City to eventually joining the ABT in 2000 despite her atypical dancer's body and the industry's lack of diversity. "I don't think the classical ballet world will ever accept me. I'm black. I have a large chest. I'm muscular," she says in the film. And yet she persevered, right to the very top. A teacher in the film says, "She had what you can't teach and you can't learn. She had a fire."

It has been a huge year for Copeland. After being named principal for ABT in June, she appeared on the cover of TIME, starred in a viral campaign for Under Armour and most recently made her Broadway debut in On the Town.

A Ballerina's Tale hits theaters on Oct. 14. Watch the full trailer above.

