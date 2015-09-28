99 Homes - Official Trailer (2015) - Broad Green Pictures

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] Oh, that was in. Come on, dad. You're better than that. Let's get cooking. What? Sheriffs are here. Why are they here? My name's [UNKNOWN] I'm a licensed real estate broker. This home's been foreclosed on. No. This is not happening. We need you, your mom and your son to step off of the property. This is not your home. Mark Harverty, please don't come in. Sir, you have two minutes. Pack whatever belongings You need. Oh my god. Does he have to stand there while she packs up? Is that right? [NOISE] Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Do you plan on staying for awhile? Just a couple nights. We have gotta get out of here. I'll go figure it out. I got no choice. Hey, you kicked me out yesterday. I didn't kick you out. The bank did. Do you do construction? I'll pay you 50 dollars cash. Are you kidding me? 50 dollars Dollars shouldn't be a joke to you son. What are you doing with him? I gotta work you know? I just want my home back. Don't get emotional about real estate. That's my family home. [INAUDIBLE] I need to know that I have someone who can handle any situation twenty four seven. You putting notices on my window? When you work for me, you're mine. This is serious money. Do you wanna double what you made? Are we stealing? Is this stealing? [MUSIC] Feels a bit like trouble. What did you think it was gonna mean, working for me? [SOUND] Mr. Tanner, hate to say it. Your eviction is scheduled for the day. [SOUND] You can't get People out of their houses. So I can put a roof over your head, and I can put food in his mouth. Is this all worth it? Don't be soft. You think America gives a flying rat's **** about you, or me? Mm, mm. America doesn't bail out the losers. You kicked me and my family out of our home. I don't know you. I know you. [MUSIC] America was built by bailing out winners. By rigging a nation of the winners, for the winners, by the winners. [NOISE] [MUSIC] Only one in a hundred's gonna get on that ark son. Every other poor soul's gonna drown. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

[BLANK_AUDIO] Oh, that was in. Come on, dad. You're better than that. Let's get cooking. What? Sheriffs are here. Why are they here? My name's [UNKNOWN] I'm a licensed real estate broker. This home's been foreclosed on. No. This is not happening. We need you, your mom and your son to step off of the property. This is not your home. Mark Harverty, please don't come in. Sir, you have two minutes. Pack whatever belongings You need. Oh my god. Does he have to stand there while she packs up? Is that right? [NOISE] Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Do you plan on staying for awhile? Just a couple nights. We have gotta get out of here. I'll go figure it out. I got no choice. Hey, you kicked me out yesterday. I didn't kick you out. The bank did. Do you do construction? I'll pay you 50 dollars cash. Are you kidding me? 50 dollars Dollars shouldn't be a joke to you son. What are you doing with him? I gotta work you know? I just want my home back. Don't get emotional about real estate. That's my family home. [INAUDIBLE] I need to know that I have someone who can handle any situation twenty four seven. You putting notices on my window? When you work for me, you're mine. This is serious money. Do you wanna double what you made? Are we stealing? Is this stealing? [MUSIC] Feels a bit like trouble. What did you think it was gonna mean, working for me? [SOUND] Mr. Tanner, hate to say it. Your eviction is scheduled for the day. [SOUND] You can't get People out of their houses. So I can put a roof over your head, and I can put food in his mouth. Is this all worth it? Don't be soft. You think America gives a flying rat's **** about you, or me? Mm, mm. America doesn't bail out the losers. You kicked me and my family out of our home. I don't know you. I know you. [MUSIC] America was built by bailing out winners. By rigging a nation of the winners, for the winners, by the winners. [NOISE] [MUSIC] Only one in a hundred's gonna get on that ark son. Every other poor soul's gonna drown. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]