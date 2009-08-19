'90s Nostalgia with the New Cast of Melrose Place

The cast dishes on long-forgotten celebrity crushes and fashion trends that should never return!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] When the Melrose series started, I was 6 years old and I, unfortunately, wasn't allowed [LAUGH] to watch it. I didn't watch the, the, the previous series. My sister was a huge fan of it. A lot of us on the show were a little too young to watch the original, but I, I've watched the DVDs now that we're doing the show and [INAUDIBLE] It's, it's so fun. Celebrity crush from the 90s, I would have to say, Justin Timberlake but he is still obviously a very huge icon. Tiffany [UNKNOWN]. I think I had a crush on every single one of the Backstreet Boys. I had a pretty big crush on Alyssa Milano growing up from Who's the Boss. The Backstreet Boys we're like huge. I think Nick Carter, particularly, I had a huge crush on him. I think a lot of trends from the 90s are making a comeback. I can't think of any that I'm dying to see again, but I'm sure we will soon. [LAUGH]. There's these shoes that my sister wore. She must have been 13 or 14, and they're the [UNKNOWN] dart martins, and I had to beg her for them because she would never wear those shoes. And I love them. So, I'm so excited. [LAUGH] I have those shoes. And I, you know, hopefully I'll be making an appearance with those shoes again. [LAUGH] I'm trying to think, what was, what was happening in the 90s? The MC Hammer pants. Leggings and slouchy socks. Poofy bangs. Platform sneakers. Yeah, don't wanna see those. Flannel shirts. Crimped hair. That, that was really bad. [LAUGH]. And blue eye shadow. [LAUGH] Yeah, no, blue eye shadow just doesn't work for me. [MUSIC]

