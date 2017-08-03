7 Recipes To Help You Celebrate National Watermelon Day

Happy National Watermelon Day! Right during the peak of sunshine season, August 3 marks a day dedicated to summer's favorite fruit.
We scoured our archives to find the best watermelon recipes, and trust us, there were a lot to choose from. From drinks to salads to sorbets, there is a way to incorporate the refreshing ingredient into just about everything. Watch the video above to learn how to make easy frozen pops (they're so cute!), and then read below for our favorite recipes to commemorate the day.
VIDEO: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Spicy Watermelon Sorbet
This sorbet is sweet with just the right amount of kick, and the best part? It only requires 2 easy steps. Find the recipe here.
Watermelon and Feta Salad
The tanginess of feta cheese pairs perfectly with the flavor of watermelon. This is the perfect summer salad! Click here for the recipe.
Watermelon Caipirinha
This recipe is a fresh spin on the classic Brazilian caipirinha, which calls for Cachaça, lime, and simple syrup.
CALAMANSI COCKTAIL
This yummy drink hails from Butter in N.Y.C. and incorporates pre-brewed hibiscus tea. Find out how to make it here.
SPICY WATERMELON MINT AGUA FRESCA
Jalapeños spice up this sweet, minty mocktail, so you'll forget there isn't any alcohol.
Watermelon Shandy
This cocktail, which calls for just two ingredients and ice, may be the easiest drink you'll ever make. Get the recipe here.