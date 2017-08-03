7 Recipes To Help You Celebrate National Watermelon Day

Happy National Watermelon Day! Right during the peak of sunshine season, August 3 marks a day dedicated to summer's favorite fruit.

We scoured our archives to find the best watermelon recipes, and trust us, there were a lot to choose from. From drinks to salads to sorbets, there is a way to incorporate the refreshing ingredient into just about everything. Watch the video above to learn how to make easy frozen pops (they're so cute!), and then read below for our favorite recipes to commemorate the day.

VIDEO: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Spicy Watermelon Sorbet

Justin Walker

This sorbet is sweet with just the right amount of kick, and the best part? It only requires 2 easy steps. Find the recipe here.

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Angie Mosier

The tanginess of feta cheese pairs perfectly with the flavor of watermelon. This is the perfect summer salad! Click here for the recipe.

Watermelon Caipirinha

Courtesy La Marina NYC

This recipe is a fresh spin on the classic Brazilian caipirinha, which calls for Cachaça, lime, and simple syrup.

CALAMANSI COCKTAIL

Courtesy Butter in New York City Ingredients: 2 oz vodka

¾ oz of lime juice

1 oz of simple syrup

Watermelon

1 cup of hibiscus tea

Soda water

Bundle of mint Directions: To make ice cubes: Purée a seedless watermelon, add a cup of pre-brewed hibiscus tea. Combine and freeze over night.

To make cocktail: In a highball glass place four ice cubes in glass. In the shaker add vodka, simple syrup, torn mint leaves, lime juice. Shake, strain into prepared glass and top with soda water. Courtesy

This yummy drink hails from Butter in N.Y.C. and incorporates pre-brewed hibiscus tea. Find out how to make it here.

SPICY WATERMELON MINT AGUA FRESCA

Mint and jalapeño combine for an unforgettably sweet and spicy flavor. Get the recipe at Kitchy Kitchen. courtesy The Kitchy Kitchen

Jalapeños spice up this sweet, minty mocktail, so you'll forget there isn't any alcohol.

Watermelon Shandy

Zandy Mangold

This cocktail, which calls for just two ingredients and ice, may be the easiest drink you'll ever make. Get the recipe here.