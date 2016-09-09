7 Pieces To Transform Your Look From Day To Night

Consider us your personal style experts. This fall is all about relaxed glamour. It’s not the LBD. It’s about finding pieces for a casual yet sophisticated style that says you are completely comfortable in your skin—and your clothes. Off-the-shoulder blouses, printed peasant tops, and woven faux wrap shirts give off an effortlessly chic vibe. Pair with a pant in a subdued color or skinny jean and, of course, a romantic—almost messy—do.

Watch as Executive Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn helps you navigate this trend. Head on over to InStyle StyleList for her recomendations!