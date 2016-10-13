5 Things You Didn't Know About Under the Shadow Star Narges Rashidi

The gripping indie thriller Under the Shadow is in select theaters now, and InStyle sat down with the film's lead, Narges Rashidi, to learn more about the stunning actress. A drama set in post-revolution 1980s Tehran, the film follows a young mother (played by Rashidi) struggling with the realities of raising her daughter in a war-torn area when a mysterious paranormal force begins to take over their home. Though the premise is dark in the film, off-screen Rashidi is anything but.

Watch the video above to hear about her favorite hobby, why she misses her adorable pup while she's on the road, and what '90s film she can recite the script of from memory.

RELATED: Watch Under the Shadow Star Narges Rashidi Rate Classic Horror Flicks

Watch the video above for Rashidi's picks, then catch Under the Shadow in select theaters now.

Rashidi is wearing Haider Ackermann by mytheresa.com. Styling: Sophia Costima; Hair: Charlie Taylor; Makeup: Devra Kinery.