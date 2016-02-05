Watch: 5 Things You Should Know About Charlie Puth’s New Album

Charlie Puth, the adorable 24-year-old from New Jersey, just released his debut album, Nine Track Mind, last week. The 12-song record features his hit collabs, like “Marvin Gaye” with Meghan Trainor and “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, as well as a new one with Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” Of course, there’s also his new single, “One Call Away,” which is #22 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

There’s no doubt he’s a talented musician—he did attend Berklee College of Music, after all—and he’s even up for three Grammys at the Feb. 15 show for “See You Again,” including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and the highly-coveted Song of the Year.

So, when he stopped by the InStyle New York offices recently, we of course had to find out more about Nine Track Mind. “The biggest theme you’ll hear on this album is how girls frustrate me at times, but I put it with a nice melody so it doesn’t sound as brash,” he told us with a smile.

Watch the video above to get the full scoop on his favorite song from the album and what he really thinks about working with Selena Gomez.