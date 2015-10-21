InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Keira Knightley

InStyle Staff
Oct 21, 2015 @ 5:30 am

Keira Knightley is the empress of the empire. Her finely developed style is reliably sophisticated but saves room for a little wit and whimsy now and then, which is why she is No. 10 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

That terrific blend of ethereal sophistication was particularly evident at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, in which she selected a powdery blue Delpozo design with floral appliques embroidered at the bodice. Another favorite? Her Erdem dress at the SAG Awards—violet is definitely her color, and the lace peplum of her dress would have worked even if she hadn't been expecting.

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Knightley's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. Click ahead to see more of Knightley's best red carpet moments this year.

[MUSIC] What is we love about Keira Knightley? Let us count the ways. She is the epitome of grace. An etherial gown, often in rich jewel tones, she makes an unmistakable impression on the red carpet. Her violet Erdem dress, and the saffron empire waist gown from Ermez, were among the best of the year. She loves whimsy as much as we do. Her Chanel butterfly dress was just the beginning of the season of delightfully playful dresses. Even her maternity clothes are couleur. In Valentino or [UNKNOWN], that's one lucky baby bump. She supports her fellow Brits, often appearing in the dress of a newcomer like the [UNKNOWN] trained Alexander Lewis, or anyone's most revered fashion house, Burberry, by Christopher Vale. She's Keira Knightly and she waves the flag for fashion. [MUSIC]

