InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley is the empress of the empire. Her finely developed style is reliably sophisticated but saves room for a little wit and whimsy now and then, which is why she is No. 10 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

That terrific blend of ethereal sophistication was particularly evident at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, in which she selected a powdery blue Delpozo design with floral appliques embroidered at the bodice. Another favorite? Her Erdem dress at the SAG Awards—violet is definitely her color, and the lace peplum of her dress would have worked even if she hadn't been expecting.

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Knightley's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. Click ahead to see more of Knightley's best red carpet moments this year.