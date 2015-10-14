InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 5 Reasons Why We Love Emma Stone

InStyle Staff
Oct 14, 2015 @ 5:30 am

Emma Stone is one of fashion's newest trailblazers—she brings her A game to every look without ever taking herself too seriously. Case in point: the Lanvin jumpsuit she wore to this year's Golden Globes. And her choices continue to pleasantly surprise, from her textured Altuzarra dress at a party in Beverly Hills to her lace Oscar de la Renta LBD at Cannes. All have helped her land at No. 3 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, and we're hoping her penchant for taking successful risks rubs off on a few of her celebrity counterparts. 

[MUSIC] What is it we love about Emma Stone? Let us count the ways. She breaks the red carpet mold. Forget princess dresses, she looks just as terrific in [UNKNOWN] trousers as she does in a Christian [UNKNOWN] tuxedo gown based on the design of a smoking jacket. [MUSIC] She's light, lively and always makes this thing up. Look at this playful example of stripes with polka dots from Michael Kors. She's all about a textured performance from Alta Zara's sequenced embroidery to the stunning custom [UNKNOWN] gown she wore to the Oscar's and dubbed a salary stick. Stone [UNKNOWN] fashion with multiple dimensions. She chooses just how much to reveal. Even in slightly bare looks, like a lace top from Monique Lhuillier, or Oscar De La Renta's lovely black cocktail dress, she's firmly in control of what we see. That's a refreshing change from todays red carpet. She's Ella Stone, and she doesn't take fashion too seriously.

