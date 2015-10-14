InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 5 Reasons Why We Love Emma Stone

Emma Stone is one of fashion's newest trailblazers—she brings her A game to every look without ever taking herself too seriously. Case in point: the Lanvin jumpsuit she wore to this year's Golden Globes. And her choices continue to pleasantly surprise, from her textured Altuzarra dress at a party in Beverly Hills to her lace Oscar de la Renta LBD at Cannes. All have helped her land at No. 3 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, and we're hoping her penchant for taking successful risks rubs off on a few of her celebrity counterparts.

