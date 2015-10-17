InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Taylor Swift

It's the Taylor Swift effect—ever since she arrived on the scene, the pop sensation has won over America with her catchy beats, her do-good demeanor, and her magnetic charm (she rises above Twitter fights and feuds, inviting everyone to join her girl squad). Fashion-wise, she has swiftly risen through the ranks of the red carpet elite, landing on the best-dressed lists time and time again, including ours—she is No. 6 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

Her style is remarkably consistent, but every once in a while, she pulls an advanced runway look and scores a 10, like when she wore a sweeping high-low Elie Saab ball gown at the 2015 Grammys or when she worked a sexy white cut-out Balmain one-piece at the Billboard Music Awards that had everyone buzzing—especially the knockoff artists.

Watch the video above for more reasons on why we love Swift's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. Click ahead to see more of Swift's best red carpet moments this year.