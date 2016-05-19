3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket

Like its jean counterpart, the denim jacket is a classic. The utilitarian topper lends a cool vibe to any ensemble, and it's an easy spring layering piece. In our latest installment of our 3-Stylin' video series, we show you three ways to wear the casual topper ($349; trade-mark.com).

Double up on denim with cropped pants crafted from the same material (the Canadian tuxedo is so in!), or layer it over a breezy white dress for a no-think outfit. And if you love prints, style it with a knit top and a slouchy bottom for a graphic effect. Watch the video, above, and shop out similar looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew; Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a T-Shirt and Cropped Jeans

Courtesy

Shop the look: Trademark denim jacket $349 (originally $498); trade-mark.com. Weekend Max Mara tee, $145; matchesfashion.com. Frame jeans, $269; frame-store.com. Aldo sandals, $150; aldoshoes.com. Tory Burch scarf, $175 (originally $250); toryburch.com.

2. With a Breezy White Dress

Courtesy

Shop the look: Trademark denim jacket $349 (originally $498); trade-mark.com. Equipment dress, $270; net-a-porter.com. Anya Hindmarch backpack, $1,450; anyahindmarch.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $320; ancient-greek-sandals.com.

3. With a Knit Top and Slouchy Pants

Courtesy

Shop the look: Trademark denim jacket $349 (originally $498); trade-mark.com. Kéji top, $310; net-a-porter.com. Alice + Olivia pants, $330; net-a-porter.com. Simply Be bag, $50; simplybe.com. Axel Arigato sneakers, $205; axelarigato.com.