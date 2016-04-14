Watch 3 Ways to Style Wide-Leg Trousers

We've already shown you three ways to style a classic white shirt in our "3-Stylin'" video series, and now we are taking on the wide-leg trouser, aka the pant of the season. Senior Style Editor Ali Pew offers new ways to wear the timeless staple that has been favored by everyone from Katharine Hepburn to Lauren Hutton.

We took one bright yellow wide-leg pant by Raey ($503; matchesfashion.com) and pieced together three fresh outfits: Try creating a suit-like affect with a slouchy blazer in a neutral hue, or bring the pants into flirty territory by pairing it with a summery off-the-shoulder top. And when you're feeling sporty, marry it with an athletic jacket and fine-knit top. Watch the 20-second clip above for major fashion inspiration, and then shop the three looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Blazer

Shop the look: Raey pant, $503; matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant blazer, $397 (originally $795); matchesfashion.com. Cami NYC tank, $148; caminyc.com. A.L.C. bag, $795; shopbop.com. Raye sandals, $175; revolve.com.

2. With a Flirty Top

Shop the look: Raey pant, $503; matchesfashion.com. Caroline Constas top, $395; intermixonline.com. Tory Burch bag, $575; toryburch.com. Ancient Greek sandals, $240; ancient-greek-sandals.com.

3. With Sporty Pairings

Shop the look: Raey pant, $503; matchesfashion.com. Tory Sport bomber, $195; torysport.com. Frame top, $220; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone sneakers, $195; rag-bone.com. Karen Walker bag, $232; karenwalker.com.