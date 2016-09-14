VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear a Midiskirt

In the world of skirts, the midi is a proud overachiever. Need a polished piece for your big lunch meeting? One that still turns heads when you head to dinner six hours later and can go into the next day without anyone noticing? A calf-grazing design checks all three boxes—as long as you choose the right one.

This season that would be this stone-colored option from Tibi. Sleek, sophisticated, and finished with a flattering cut straight up the front (just high enough to create movement!), the style works for any occasion with a few quick wardrobe changes. The pieces in our latest 3-Stylin’ video, especially, won't let you down—watch it above and keep scrolling to shop each look.

Styling by: Ali Pew; Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. WITH A ONE-SHOULDER TOP + LEATHER JACKET

Courtesy

Shop the look: Monse blouse, $1,190; net-a-porter.com. Acne Studios leather jacket, $1,600; net-a-porter.com. Illesteva sunglasses, $177; illesteva.com. Tibi skirt, $375; tibi.com. Nine West pumps, $89; ninewest.com.

2. WITH A TURTLENECK + LOAFERS

Courtesy

Shop the look: Zara turtleneck, $30; zara.com. Dsquared2 sunglasses, $139; lastcall.com. Tibi skirt, $375; tibi.com. Derek Lam 10 Crosby top-handle satchel, $650; saksfifthavenue.com. Tibi loafers; $385; tibi.com.

3. WITH A JACKET + CLUTCH

Courtesy

Shop the look: Odeeh blouse, $435; farfetch.com. Veronica Beard jacket, $545; veronicabeard.com. Tibi skirt, $375; tibi.com. DKNY clutch, $228; dkny.com. Jimmy Choo pump, $508; italist.com.