VIDEO: 3 Flawless Ways to Wear Flat Slides

After dominating both the runway and street style scene for several seasons now, the flat mule trend is still going strong—and it’s easy to see why. Comfortable, chic, and understated enough to wear with practically anything, the style is something you can (quite literally) slip into on a rushed morning and count on getting compliments all day. Who can resist that?!

Not us. Especially after checking out the three brilliant outfits our senior style editor, Ali Pew, has created around Jenni Kayne’s playfully tasseled slides in our latest 3-Stylin’ video. Watch the clip above to see each outfit in action, and shop everything below.

Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. WITH AN OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP + DENIM MAXI SKIRT

Courtesy

Shop the look: Pixie Market top, $82; pixiemarket.com. Atlantique Ascoli denim skirt, $638; farfetch.com. Zara earrings, $16; zara.com. See by Chloé cross-body bag, $365; matchesfashion.com. Jenni Kayne slides, $450; jennikayne.com.

2. WITH SILKY SEPARATES + MINIMILIST EARRINGS

Courtesy

Shop the look: Hellessy silk blouse, $785; selfridges.com. Hellessy skirt, $1,095; selfridges.com. Jennie Kwon single earring, $120; azaleasf.com. Clare V. cross-body bag, $345; clarev.com. Jenni Kayne slides, $450; jennikayne.com.



3. WITH KICK FLARES + A BOXY TOP

Courtesy

Shop the look: COS top, $99; cosstores.com. Theory cropped kick pant, $295; theory.com. BaubleBar choker, $68; baublebar.com. Elizabeth and James bag, $545; shopbop.com. Jenni Kayne slides, $450; jennikayne.com.