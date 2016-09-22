Watch 3 Ways to Wear a Cross-Body Bag

We can count on both hands how much we love the cross-body bag—a task we can perform while wearing a cross-body bag, might we add. And it's for that very reason—its convenient, hands-free appeal—along with the fact it doesn't hinder mobility, puts wearing it slightly above gripping a clutch or being weighed down by an oversized carryall.

And to further prove its versatility, we filmed a mini tutorial on three fresh ways to wear your cross-body bag. First, steal a styling trick from the fall 2016 runways (as seen at Proenza Schouler, Anya Hindmarch, and Gucci) and shorten the strap to a ribcage-hugging length. Or, offer contrast by pitting your polished bag against athleisurely separates. And finally, try not strapping it across your chest, leaving it long, loose, and over one shoulder. Watch the video above to see what we're talking about, and then shop similar outfits, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. SHORT WITH A SWEATER DRESS

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Elizabeth and James dress, $326; matchesfashion.com. BaubleBar earrings, $38; baublebar.com. Theory crossbody bag, $350; theory.com. Stuart Weizman heels, $398; stuartweitzman.com

2. ACROSS THE BODY WITH WORKOUT GEAR

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Nike sweatshirt, $55; dickssportinggoods.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; shopbop.com. Theory crossbody bag, $350; theory.com. NO KA'OI leggings, $173; matchesfashion.com. New Balance sneakers, $100; newbalance.com

3. OVER THE SHOULDER WITH SULTRY SEPARATES

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: CO sweater, $495; net-a-porter.com. Eddie Borgo choker, $250; nordstrom.com. Theory crossbody bag, $350; theory.com. A.L.C. skirt, $531 (originally $1,205); theoutnet.com. Zara heels, $40; zara.com