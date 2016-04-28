Watch 3 Ways to Style an A-Line Mini Skirt

In our 3-Stylin' video series, we've already shown you how to style a slip dress and how to wear a pair of wide-leg trousers for spring, so now we're here to tackle the A-line mini, another "It" item. We took one Carven skirt ($390; mytheresa.com) and pieced together a trio of fresh looks. From wearing it over a feminine shirtdress (yes, that's a real thing) to pairing it with a white button-down and a longline vest for office-friendly vibes to funking it up with a ladylike printed blouse, there's a bevy of ways to rock the A-line mini all season long. Watch the video above for outfit ideas and then shop the three looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Feminine Shirtdress

Shop the look: Carven skirt, $390; mytheresa.com. Zara shirtdress, $40; zara.com. Rosetta Getty sandals, $720; farfetch.com Simon Miller bag, $390; simonmillerusa.com.

2. With a White Button-Down and a Longline Vest

Shop the look: Carven skirt, $390; mytheresa.com. Equipment shirt, $214; equipmentfr.com. River Island vest, $60 (originally $110); riverisland.com. Banana Republic clutch, $48; bananarepublic.com. Tibi sandals, $485; tibi.com.

3. With a Ladylike Printed Blouse

Shop the look: Carven skirt, $390; mytheresa.com. Dries Van Noten blouse, $485; barneys.com. Coach bag, $495; coach.com. Vince Camuto flats, $225; farfetch.com.