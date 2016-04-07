Watch Us Demo 3 Ways to Style a White Shirt 

A white button-down is a tried-and-true staple for a reason (here's 70-plus years of proof). It's a classic that not only boasts the impressive power to give any outfit an instant lift, but also the versatility to look super buttoned-up when paired with a #girlboss of a suit or casually dressed down (when left unbuttoned or sleeves with haphazardly rolled up). And it's why designers go back to the white shirt every season, reimagining it in new, refreshing ways—but of course, nothing can trump the original.

All of that and more is why we're kicking off our "3-Stylin'" video series (styled by Senior Style Editor Ali Pew) with three fresh ways to wear the timeless white shirt. For outfit ideas on how to make a summery dress work-appropriate or how to sport it with wide-leg pants, aka the silhouette of the season, watch the 20-second clip above for major inspo.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

Outfit credits: Tanya Taylor dress, $625; tanyataylor.com. J. Crew shirt, $64; jcrew.com. Cos pants, $115; cosstores.com. Tomorrowland top; barneys.com.