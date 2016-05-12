3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Comfy and chic, the minimal white sneaker has become a celeb and street style favorite. The sporty shoe has endless versatility as it can be worn numerous ways; thus, in our next installment of our 3-Stylin' video series, we show you three ways to style a pair ($75; adidas.com). ​

Dress down ladylike separates, like a pleated skirt and pretty blouse, with a pair of fresh kicks. Make a feminine dress more playful for daytime, or give your work wear suiting a cool twist—perfect for casual Friday. Watch the video (above) and shop out similar looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Pleated Skirt and a Ladylike Blouse

courtesy

Shop the look: Adidas sneaker, $75; adidas.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com. Topshop skirt, $95; topshop.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $795; ssense.com.

2. With a Feminine Dress

courtesy

Shop the look: Adidas sneaker, $75; adidas.com. Self-Portrait dress, $555; net-a-porter.com. Fallon hoops, $175; fallonjewelry.com. Kelsi Dagger bag, $98; kelsidaggerbk.com.

3. With Slouchy Suiting

courtesy

Shop the look: Adidas sneaker, $75; adidas.com. Theory vest, $431; farfetch.com. A.L.C. top, $425; matchesfashion.com. Gap pants, $60; gap.com. Lili Radu bag, $439; liliradu.com.