3-Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Jumpsuit

Much like a dress, a jumpsuit is basically an instant outfit in one piece of clothing. Also similar: its versatility. To prove that point, we took one jumpsuit (shop a similar style: Topshop, $60; topshop.com) and styled it three different ways. For the office, elevate a one-piece with a polished blazer and structured accessories. Once its time to clock out, shrug off the jacket and rock it solo with a slew of statement accessories. And for the weekend, put your sporty side on display by layering it over a fun tee and stepping into slides. See? Chicness all around.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. Under a polished blazer

Shop the look: Topshop jumpsuit, $60 (originally $110); topshop.com. Altuzarra jacket, $1,576; matchesfashion.com. Blacksea purse, $845; blackseacollection.com. Reiss sandals, $245; reiss.com.

2. Solo with festive accessories

Shop the look: Topshop jumpsuit, $60 (originally $110); topshop.com. Faris earrings, $125; farisfaris.com. Milly purse, $325; milly.com. Aquazzura sandals, $795; net-a-porter.com.

3. Over a sporty tee

Shop the look: Topshop jumpsuit, $60 (originally $110); topshop.com. Tory Sport tee, $165; torysport.com. Sophie Hulme purse, $495; sophiehulme.com. Beatrice Valenzuela slides, $212; beatricevalenzuela.com.