Watch 3 Ways to Style a Silky Trench Coat

A silky trench has all the same distinguishing characteristics as the classic coat—a utilitarian aesthetic, epaulettes, two rows of buttons, and a waist-cinching belt—but because of its fluid lightweight fabric, it sides more with a kimono than the century-old iconic piece born from the trenches of World War I. And that's not necessarily a bad thing, either. Its airiness has made it one of the go-to transitional jackets (see: all the stars who are into the silky trench) for the early fall days that require coverage, but not too much—just the lightest of layers.

Play on the fluid shape with equally fluid layers underneath, like with a silky shirtdress or pajama-y pieces, or strike a neat contrast with structured suit separates. The best part? These outfits work with a regular trench, as well. Watch the video, above, to see what we're talking about and then shop similar outfits, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. WITH A FLUID DRESS + HEELS

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Tibi shirtdress, $950; tibi.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Theory trench, $655; theory.com. Jimmy Choo mules, $750; net-a-porter.com.

2. WITH A SILKY BLOUSE + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: DVF silk blouse, $338; mytheresa.com. Elizabeth and James pants, $395; net-a-porter.com. Theory trench, $655; theory.com. GiGi New York clutch, $173; saksfifthavenue.com. Zara heels, $90; zara.com.

3. WITH SUIT SEPARATES + D'ORSAY PUMPS

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Topshop tank, $10; topshop.com. Zara vest, $169; zara.com. Theory trench, $655; theory.com. Zara trousers, $40; zara.com. Marc Fisher pump, $170; amazon.com.