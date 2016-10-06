Watch 3 Ways to Style Your Classic Black Pants

Fact: 99.99 percent of all tops will work with a pair of basic black trousers. But is it possible to turn something so simple into a memorable statement? We say: yes, yes, and yes—one for each of the amazing new ways to update the workwear staple in this week’s new 3-stylin’ video. Get watching to see the looks in action, and shop each one for yourself below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. WITH A KNIT TOP + BLAZER

Shop the look: COS top, $99; cosstores.com. Tibi blazer, $650; shopspring.com. Theory trouser, $265; theory.com. BOYY tote, $1,195; modaoperandi.com. Vince pump, $282 (originally $375); nordstrom.com.

2. WITH A STATEMENT EARRING + SNEAKERS

Shop the look: Zara sweater, $40; zara.com. Jules Smith earrings, $17 (originally $22); nordstrom.com. Theory trouser, $265; theory.com. Steve Madden sneaker, $60; nordstrom.com.

3. WITH AN OVERSIZE SHIRT + FLATS

Shop the look: Rosetta Getty shirt, $820; farfetch.com. Theory trouser, $265; theory.com. Armani Exchange bag, $130; amazon.com. Via Spiga mules, $120 (originally $225); saksoff5th.com.