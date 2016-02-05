This 360-Degree Makeup Tutorial Is a Major Game-Changer

If you're still struggling to master that YouTube tutorial, then this may be the answer to all of your problems. Nars is the first luxury beauty brand to team up with Facebook and they've debuted an immersive video experience like no other.

The Nars for Facebook 360 video is about to revolutionize the way we watch those addicting vlogs. Instead of just seeing a blogger rush through the steps, viewers get to enjoy the interactive guide and witness how each step is executed from every single angle by grabbing and dragging the screen to toggle between each technique as the video plays. What makes the game-changing video even more exciting is that there's no need to constantly rewind those tricky techniques. You can watch the same targeted loops over and over without pressing a button.

Press play at the top to see how Nars's Lead Makeup Stylist, Janice Daoud, demonstrated a gorgeous spring 2016 look, and don't forget to drag the screen to explore the cutting-edge video in depth.